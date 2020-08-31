Ahmedabad extends Covid tally to 31,519 with 173 cases; 3 deaths reported

The number of COVID-19 cases



in district rose to 31,519 on Monday with addition of 173 new patients, health department said.

With three deaths, the toll went up to 1,731 in the district, it said.

A total of 128 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 26,362, the health department said.

Of the 173 new cases, 147 infections were reported from city and 26 from rural areas.

All three fatalities occurred in the city, it added.

