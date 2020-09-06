Ahmedabad Metro starts sanitisation ahead of resumption of services

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

A view of Metro trains parked at Khyber Pass Metro Depot, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Metro authorities undertook sanitization work in Ahmedabad ahead of the resumption of its services from September 7 as part of Unlock 4.

Workers carried out the sanitization work at the stations and also inside the trains.

A few days back, the Home Ministry has issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones.

Under Unlock-4, the Metro rail has been allowed to operate from September 7 in a graded manner.

First Published: Sun, September 06 2020. 09:11 IST

