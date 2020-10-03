Ahmedabad records 194 new coronavirus cases, four more deaths

-
-
With addition of 194 cases of
COVID-19, the infection count in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district rose to 37,432 on Saturday, an official from the health department said.
Four fatalities took the death toll in the district to 1,838, the official said.
254 patients were discharged from various hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 31,607.
As per an official report, recoveries outnumbered new cases in Ahmedabad city, with 237 patients getting discharged as against 171 persons testing positive for coronavirus.
Rural Ahmedabad reported 23 new cases and 17 recoveries, it was stated.
Of the four deaths, three were reported from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) limits and one was recorded in rural areas.
Ahmedabad city's west zone accounts for the highest number of active cases with 641 patients, followed by the north-west zone with 637 patients.
Of the city's seven zones, the north zone has the least active cases at 347.
The number of micro containment areas in the city has come down to 194, with the removal of 11 and addition of six areas, a civic official said.
As many as 1,411 of 1,870 beds for COVID-19 patients in the city's 64 private hospitals requisitioned by the AMC are occupied, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said.
