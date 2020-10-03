Chandigarh coronavirus update: 3 more deaths, 148 new cases reported

-
The death toll from COVID-19 mounted to 172 in Chandigarh with three more fatalities while 148 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 12,360 on Saturday, according to a bulletin.
A 70-year-old coronavirus positive woman was among the new fatalities due to the contagion.
There are 1,792 active COVID-19 cases in the city, as of now, the medical bulletin said.
A total of 234 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 10,396, according to the bulletin.
A total of 80,300 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing so far and of them, 67,453 tested negative while reports of 153 samples were awaited, it said.
