Ahmedabad registers 332 new coronavirus cases; nine more deaths reported

-
ALSO READ
India 5th worst-hit Covid-19 country with 246,662 cases: Johns Hopkins data
Covid-19 lockdown a success, no community transmission in India: ICMR
Delhi coronavirus update: Capital reports 2,737 Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths
India may face ICU beds shortage during Covid-19 peak in mid-Nov: Report
Mizoram coronavirus update: 46 new Covid-19 cases; tally rises to 1,759
-
At least 332 persons tested
positive for coronavirus, while nine died of the infection in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district on Saturday, an official from the state health department said.
With the addition of new cases, the district's COVID- 19 caseload has risen to 51,724 and the toll reached 2,109, the officials said.
As many as 344 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 46,495, he said.
With 445 infections, the west zone of Ahmedabad city has the highest number of active cases, followed by the north-west zone with 433 infections, south-west with 430 and south with 403, the official said.
Of the seven zones in the city, the central zone has the least number of active cases at 292, he said.
According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the number of micro-containment areas in the city has come down to 279, with 19 existing areas removed from the list and three new areas.
As per the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association, the bed occupancy rate in city's private hospitals requisitioned to treat COVID-19 cases has eased to 75.6 per cent, with 2,504 out of 3,312 available beds occupied.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU