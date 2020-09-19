JUST IN
Ahmedabad reports 178 new coronavirus cases, tally now at 34,758

Coronavirus case count in Ahmedabad rose to 34,758 with 178 new patients reported on Saturday, the Gujarat health department said

Ahmedabad | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus case count in

Ahmedabad rose to 34,758 with 178 new patients reportedon Saturday, the Gujarat health department said.

ThreeCOVID-19 patients died during the day, taking the death toll in the district due to the pandemic to 1,794, it added.

184 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the district, taking the total of recovered patients to 28,976.

152 new cases were reported from the city and 26 from the rural parts of the district.

Out of 184 recoveries, 159 were from the city and 25 from the rural parts.

All the three deaths reported on Saturday took place in the city, the department said.

First Published: Sat, September 19 2020. 20:50 IST

