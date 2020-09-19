JUST IN
Business Standard

Nine RSS workers living at Sangh headquarters test positive for Covid-19

Nine senior workers of the RSS who live in the organization's headquarters have tested positive for coronavirus, a Sangh functionary said on Saturday

Topics
RSS | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Coronavirus, mask

Nine senior workers of the

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) who live in the organization's headquarters here have tested positive for coronavirus, a Sangh functionary said on Saturday.

"Nine swayamsevaks, mostly senior citizens, tested positive two or three days ago. All have been quarantined properly and the headquarters has been fully sanitized," he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi were not in the headquarters when these workers tested positive, he said.

Around 20 senior swayamsevaks (volunteers) live at the RSS headquarters.

Meanwhile, due to rising coronavirus cases in the city, Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi has appealed for a 'Janta curfew' on Saturday and Sunday till September 30.

First Published: Sat, September 19 2020. 19:51 IST

