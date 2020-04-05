AI appeals passengers of 4 flights to self-quarantine after 3 test positive

.

has asked passengers who travelled in four of its flights in March to follow necessary isolation or quarantine after three passengers on those flights tested positive for

Two of these flights were from Goa to Mumbai, one from Mumbai to Delhi and another from Delhi to Patna.

In an appeal to passengers who were onboard these flights, the airline said it has got the information that three passengers who travelled with the fights have been found infected with

"As informed by Disaster Management Department of Bihar, one passenger who travelled from Mumbai to Delhi by AI-101 of March 22 and from Delhi-to Patna on AI-415 on March 23 has been found COVID-9 positive on March 31," the airline said in a tweet. ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 79 dead across India, global toll crosses 65,000

As appealed by the department, passengers who were on this flight are required to follow necessary isolation/quarantine process.

The carrier also made similar appeals to the passengers of its Mumbai-Goa flights, AI 883 and AI 661, on March 22 and March 19, respectively.

"As informed by Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Directorate of Health Services, Goa, one passenger who travelled from Mumbai to Panjim in Goa on flight AI 661 on March 19 has been found COVID-9 positive.

As appealed by integrated disease surveillance programme, Goa, passengers for this flight are required to follow for necessary isolation quarantine," said in a tweet on Saturday.

In another tweet, the carrier said one passenger on its Mumbai-Panaji flight AI-883 of March 22 has also been tested positive for

On Sunday, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country increased to 3,374 and the death toll to 77, as per Union Health Ministry data.