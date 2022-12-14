AICC announces 7 committees for Tripura Assembly election: Cong leader

With Assembly elections due early next year, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday announced setting up of seven committees including Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) for the state, a senior party leader said.

Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Birajit Sinha has been made the chairman of the 10-member election committee while AICC general secretary Ajay Kumar, who is also the in-charge of Tripura, AICC secretary Szarita Laitphlang, MLA Sudip Roy Barman and former TPCC president Gopal Chandra Roy are also members of the committee.

A 16-member political affairs committee has also been declared with former TPCC president Gopal Chandra Roy its chairman. Party's lone MLA (Sudip Roy Barman) has been made the head of TPCC campaign and publicity committee while the seven-member manifesto committee will be headed by veteran party leader Shanti Rajan Debnath, he said.

Besides, the AICC also declared presidents for the party's nine organizational districts.

Responding to the announcement of committees ahead of the election, former TPCC president Gopal Chandra Roy thanked the AICC for making him the head of the political affairs committee.

"The AICC has instructed all the TPCC leaders right from booth to pradesh congress committee level to work together to bring down the BJP government from power in the 2023 Assembly elections", he said.

The Congress, once a formidable political force in the northeastern state was routed in the 2018 Assembly elections when it polled less than 2 per cent vote. At present, the Congress has one legislator in the 60-member Assembly.

