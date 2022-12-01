AIIMS reaches out to IT companies to probe ransomware attack: Report

Following one of the biggest cyberattacks, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has reached out to top government and private IT firms for future management of their computer systems. Several agencies are trying to restore the data, a report in Mint stated.

"It is the eighth day since the cyberattack has taken place and damage has already been done. But we do not want to waste time and hence, started a discussion with top IT companies as immediate next steps. We will see which firm is capable of doing our IT work and accordingly, action will be taken," an official told Mint.

Among the agencies that are investigating the matter and trying to restore the data are names like the National Investigation Agency, India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi police, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation and the ministry of home affairs.

Rahul Sasi, co-founder and CEO of cyber security and research firm CloudSEK told Mint that several hacker groups on the dark web were claiming that there were several flaws in the IT infrastructure of . However, they have not been able to find out the kind of data that was jeopardised and the amount of ransom that was demanded in return.

On asked whether received the ransom demand of Rs 200 crore, an official told Mint, "For sure, AIIMS data has been hacked, but as of now, there is no such discussion about the ransom from the hacker during our meeting, however, as a part of their communication, it seems that they are 'rookie hackers' who are trying to show their ability and mocking our security features."

However, several measures continue to run in manual mode at AIIMS including outpatient, in-patient and laboratory services.