AIIMS say no trace of poison in Sushant's body as per viscera: Maha govt

-
ALSO READ
NCB summons Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan in drugs case
Bollywood-drugs nexus: NCB questions Deepika Padukone for five hours
More than 18 people arrested in Bollywood drug case: Narcotics Bureau
Sushant case: NCB team reaches Rhea's home to serve summons for probe
Bollywood drug case: NCB seizes phones of Deepika, Rakul, Simone, Karishma
-
In a veiled attack on the BJP, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that a national political party tried to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for political gains, ahead of Bihar polls while underlining that AIIMS stated there was no trace of poison in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body as per viscera report.
"AIIMS stated there's no trace of poison in Rajput's body as per viscera report. A national political party tried to defame Maharashtra and Mumbai Police for political gains, ahead of Bihar polls. Bihar ex-DGP Guptewshar Pandey also used for political gains," Deshmukh said.
Meanwhile, Dr Sudhir Gupta, chairman of AIIMS' medical board in actor's death case said: "Medical board of AIIMS has expressed its medicolegal opinion conclusively to Central Bureau of Investigation in Sushant Singh's case which can't be shared with anyone as the case is subjudice. We don't confirm any speculation running in media."
On September 7, ANI had reported that the AIIMS forensic team had conducted viscera test to check for poisoning in Rajput's death.
Earlier, the CBI on Monday took a special three-member team of doctors from AIIMS here to Rajput's Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation.
The agency had registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the Rajput's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU