LIVE updates: Trump, Biden debate ahead of US elections to begin shortly

-
ALSO READ
LIVE news: India, China acknowledge need to ensure disengagement, says MEA
LIVE: In virtual meet with MPs, Sonia Gandhi discusses Rajasthan crisis
Latest LIVE: Encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian, 2 terrorists killed
LIVE: Bihar flood situation remains grim; over 5.3 million affected
Latest news LIVE: Railways to run 80 new special trains from September 12
-
US Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will square off today in the first of the three scheduled presidential debates. Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 90-minute showdown will occur with a limited and socially distanced in-person audience. The debate will begin at 6:30 am.
A special court in Lucknow will deliver the much-awaited judgment today in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case in which BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are among the accused. CBI judge SK Yadav had on September 16 directed all the 32 surviving accused to remain present in the court on the day of the judgment. The accused include former deputy prime minister Advani, former Union ministers Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, besides Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara.
The Congress will today hold internal discussions on the seat-sharing arrangements with like-minded parties for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU