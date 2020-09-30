LIVE updates: Trump, Biden debate ahead of US elections to begin shortly

US Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will square off today in the first of the three scheduled presidential debates. Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 90-minute showdown will occur with a limited and socially distanced in-person audience. The debate will begin at 6:30 am.

A special court in Lucknow will deliver the much-awaited judgment today in the 1992 demolition case in which BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are among the accused. CBI judge SK Yadav had on September 16 directed all the 32 surviving accused to remain present in the court on the day of the judgment. The accused include former deputy prime minister Advani, former Union ministers Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, besides Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara.

The Congress will today hold internal discussions on the seat-sharing arrangements with like-minded parties for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

