Aim to provide first vaccine dose to all above 18 yrs by Sept: Kerala Min

-
ALSO READ
Congress leader Chacko resigns from party, alleges groupism in Kerala unit
How LDF's handling of three crises could shape the poll narrative in Kerala
Kerala election results 2021: LDF wins 97 seats, UDF 41; BJP draws a blank
Kerala sees 11,586 new Covid cases, 135 deaths; TPR dips sharply to 10.59%
Pinarayi Vijayan gets shocker as Kerala HC stays probe against ED
-
The Kerala government is aiming to inoculate everyone above 18 years of age with the first dose of COVID vaccine by September end and directions have been given to all districts to formulate vaccination plans.
The directions were issued by state health minister Veena George in an emergency meeting of her department that was held to review the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the state and to ensure vaccination of as many people as possible, according to a post on her Facebook page. In the meeting, the minister directed that special care should be taken to avoid delay in administration of vaccines and said the issue of shortage of syringes was being addressed. She said, according to her FB post, that the Centre has promised 1.11 crore vaccines to the state and more doses will be available as soon as possible. She also said post Onam the number of coronavirus cases was expected to increase and therefore, hospitals need to be equipped to deal with any such situation. Besides, in anticipation of a third wave of COVID-19, arrangements are being made to deal with that by setting up oxygen beds, ICUs and ventilators in hospitals at the district level, she noted. Since it is expected that the third wave may affect children more, as they are yet to be vaccinated, the minister said special attention will be given to their treatment for which paediatric wards and ICUs are also being set up. In addition to all this, oxygen availability was being ensured and emphasis will also be placed on non-COVID treatment, her post said. She also stressed that care should be taken to minimize the mortality rate and those in home isolation should make sure they follow the guidelines exactly. Those with serious illnesses and under home isolation should be identified and proper medical treatment be provided to them. Testing was also being maximised and if anyone who attended a public event was found COVID positive everyone who was there would be tested, she said. Those with COVID like symptoms or in contact with anyone who tested positive have to be examined and people should avoid self medication, she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU