Air-bubble arrangement between India, Russia to kick in from tomorrow

-
ALSO READ
American Airlines lost $8.9 billion in a year of Covid-19 pandemic
Budget airline SpiceJet to add 20 new domestic flights from February
Vistara commences daily services between New Delhi and Sharjah
Boost for pilot training schools as IOC to produce aviation gasoline
Employees protest at TVM airport against takeover by Adani Group
-
India and Russia have concluded an air-bubble arrangement and it will come into effect from Friday, the Russian Embassy said.
Under the pact between the two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated by their airlines into each other's territories under restrictive conditions.
"We would like to inform that the Russian and Indian sides have concluded an air bubble arrangement coming in to effect on February 12, 2021," the Russian Embassy said in a statement on Thursday. "We also would like to emphasise that the entry of tourists from Russia is not yet possible."
Scheduled international flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special flights have been permitted under air bubbles since July last year.
According to the statement, three categories of passengers would be permitted to travel from India to Russia under this bubble: "Stranded citizens of Russia; any Indian national or Nepalese national or Bhutanese national holding a valid Russian visa; seamen planning to work in Russia".
The statement said four categories of passengers can travel from Russia to India under this bubble: "Indian nationals or Nepalese nationals or Bhutanese nationals stranded in Russia; all overseas citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and person of Indian origin cardholders holding passports of any country; seamen from Russia; Russian nationals intending to visit India for any purpose (including the dependents holding appropriate visa), except tourism".
India has formed air bubble arrangements with around 24 countries, including the US, UAE, Bahrain, Canada, France, Germany, Kenya, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Iraq and Japan since July.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU