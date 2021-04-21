Air India cancels April 24-30 London flights after UK limits entry

-
Air India has cancelled all its flights to London from April 24 to 30 after the UK included India in its red list of countries.
The list restricts entry of passengers, barring UK and Irish nationals and permanent residents.
As many as 13 flights will be cancelled between London and Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru in this period.
"Passengers who were to travel between India & UK, may kindly note that in view of recent restrictions announced by UK, flights from/to UK stand cancelled from 24th to 30th April '21. Further updates regarding rescheduling, refunds & waivers will be informed shortly," Air India said on Twitter.
"Post uplift of restrictions, flights schedule from Delhi & Mumbai to UK are being planned. Information regarding this will also be updated on our Website (sic) and Social Media Channels (sic)," it said.
A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said separately: "We’re currently reviewing our schedule of India operations from 23 April and recommend that any customers booked to travel to or from India with us check their flight status on www.virginatlantic.com. Any customers who made their booking through a third party or travel agent, should contact them directly with any questions."
