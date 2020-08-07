JUST IN
Air India flight with 190 people onboard skids off runway at Kozhikode

There were 6 crew members onboard, including two pilots

Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Runway
The flight -- IX 1344 -- landed at the airport at around 7.40 pm | Photo: ANI

An Air India Express plane coming from Dubai overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening, an airline spokesperson said.

The Air India flight was coming from Dubai and was carrying 190 passengers. There were 6 crew members onboard, including two pilots, according to news agency ANI.


The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) orderd has a detailed inquiry into the matter.

The flight -- IX 1344 -- landed at the airport at around 7.40 pm.

The airline spokesperson said the aircraft apparently overshot the runway.

Further details are not immediately known.

Air India Express has only Boeing 737 planes in its fleet.
First Published: Fri, August 07 2020. 21:00 IST

