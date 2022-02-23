Air India plane carrying 240 Indians from Ukraine lands at Delhi airport

-
ALSO READ
Lawmakers give Vladimir Putin permission to use force outside Russia
Ukraine crisis: EU nations unanimously approve Russian sanctions
World leaders focus on how to punish Russia over Ukraine
Biden is 'convinced' Putin has decided to further invade Ukraine
Uptick in Russian disinformation could be pretext for war on Ukraine: Biden
-
An Air India plane carrying around 240 Indians from Ukraine landed at the Delhi airport at around 11.40 pm on Tuesday.
Amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia, Air India operated a Boeing 787 aircraft to bring back Indians from the eastern European country.
The flight AI 1946, which took off from Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv at around 6 pm (Indian Standard Time), landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here at around 11.40 pm on Tuesday.
Officials said there were around 240 passengers in the flight.
After landing at the airport from Ukraine, 22-year-old Anil Rapriya said, "I am feeling happy to back in my country". He is a fourth-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University (KNMU) in Kharkiv city.
"I have just moved to India as Indian Embassy asked us to leave the country given the evolving situation in Ukraine," he told PTI over phone soon after landing. His family lives in Nangloi in Delhi.
Anil's brother, Manish Rapriya was waiting anxiously at T3 terminal's arrival lounge.
"He went for his MBBS course in 2018. I spoke to him on phone after he landed at Delhi airport. We are glad that he's back, as the situation can change given the tensions between Russia and Ukraine," Manish said.
Earlier, the Air India plane had left the national capital at around 7.30 am and landed at the Kyiv airport at about 3 pm (IST).
In a tweet at about 9.46 pm, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said around 250 Indians and students belonging to various states are returning from Ukraine to Delhi tonight.
"More flights in the coming days to help Indians return," he said.
According to a civil aviation ministry official, some other Indian operators are also expected to operate flights to Ukraine depending on the demand.
Air India, on February 19, announced that it would operate three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 24 and 26.
On Tuesday, Indian embassy in Kyiv again asked Indian students to temporarily leave the country amid the rising tensions.
Russian President Putin on Monday signed decrees to recognise Ukraine's regions of 'Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics' as "independent", escalating the tension in the region and increasing fears of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU