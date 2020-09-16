Air passenger load factor crosses 60% in August, shows DGCA data

-
Passenger load factor crossed 60 per cent in August for the first time since the resumption of domestic flights in May this year. Industry-wise load factor or seat occupancy was 63.2 per cent in August.
SpiceJet reported load factor of 76 per cent followed by Vistara (68.3 per cent).
Over 2.8 million passengers flew in August which is 33 per cent higher than July. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the traffic fell 76 per cent. IndiGo remains the market leader with 59.4 per cent market share in August.
Source: DGCA and a tweet by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
