Air passenger load factor crosses 60% in August, shows DGCA data

Passenger load factor crossed 60 per cent in August for the first time since the resumption of in May this year. Industry-wise load factor or seat occupancy was 63.2 per cent in August.

SpiceJet reported load factor of 76 per cent followed by Vistara (68.3 per cent).

Over 2.8 million passengers flew in August which is 33 per cent higher than July. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the traffic fell 76 per cent. IndiGo remains the market leader with 59.4 per cent market share in August.

Taking off 63.2% the aviation industry's load factor or seat occupancy in August, the highest since the resumption of domestic flight services in May

2.8 million passengers flew in August -- 33% more than in July, but 76% less YoY

76% load factor for SpiceJet, followed by Vistara's 68.3 %

60% passenger load factor for Indigo, which remains the market leader with a 59.4% market share in August As on September 15 1,282 departures

1279 arrivals

1,18,823 passengers handled

2,37,740 footfall at airports

