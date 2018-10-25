JUST IN
Aircel-Maxis case: Will contest ED charge sheet in court, says Chidambaram

In its charge sheet, the Enforcement Directorate accused Chidambaram of conspiring with foreign investors to clear their venture

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who was charge-sheeted by the ED in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, on Thursday said he will contest the case in court.

In a statement, the senior Congress leader said the CBI has already filed a charge sheet in the Aircel-Maxis case.

"The ED has now filed a complaint in the same case. If and when summons are issued by the honourable court, the cases will be contested. I will not make any other public comment," he said.

In its charge sheet, the Enforcement Directorate accused Chidambaram of conspiring with foreign investors to clear their venture.
Thu, October 25 2018. 21:30 IST

