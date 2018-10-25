Aircel-Maxis case: Will contest ED charge sheet in court, says Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who was charge-sheeted by the ED in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, on Thursday said he will contest the case in court.

In a statement, the senior leader said the CBI has already filed a charge sheet in the

"The ED has now filed a complaint in the same case. If and when summons are issued by the honourable court, the cases will be contested. I will not make any other public comment," he said.

In its charge sheet, the accused Chidambaram of conspiring with foreign investors to clear their venture.