Aircel-Maxis case: Will contest ED charge sheet in court, says Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who was charge-sheeted by the ED in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, on Thursday said he will contest the case in court.
In a statement, the senior Congress leader said the CBI has already filed a charge sheet in the Aircel-Maxis case.
"The ED has now filed a complaint in the same case. If and when summons are issued by the honourable court, the cases will be contested. I will not make any other public comment," he said.
In its charge sheet, the Enforcement Directorate accused Chidambaram of conspiring with foreign investors to clear their venture.
