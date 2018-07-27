All Indians are safe: Swaraj after explosion near US embassy in China

-
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday said she was aware of the blast in Beijing, China, and that all Indians were safe.
A 26-year-old Chinese man set off a small explosive outside the US embassy in Beijing on Thursday, sending smoke into the air and injuring his hand before security officials rushed to the scene and took him into custody.
"I am aware of the blast in Beijing. We need not worry. All Indians are safe," Swaraj tweeted.
The Chinese police said no one else was injured in the incident, which took place near the area where visa applicants typically line up to enter the embassy for interviews.
