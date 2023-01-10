JUST IN
All Indians must make efforts to make India top most country by 2047: Shah
India successfully carries out test launch of Prithvi-II ballistic missile
Delhi murder: Court extends Poonawala's judicial custody for 2 weeks
Videocon-ICICI loan case: SAT asks Sebi to provide documents to Kochhar
Uttarakhand's Joshimath sinking: Demolition process of two hotels begins
Centre to set up micro-seismic observation systems at Joshimath: Minister
Delhi HC Judge recuses from hearing bail plea of UAPA accused Manzer Imam
Justice N Kotiswar Singh appointed acting chief justice of Gauhati HC
MSTC to auction 132 coal blocks; suggests bidders to read all notifications
How can settlement be reopened, Rs 50 cr undisbursed: SC on Bhopal tradgedy
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
India successfully carries out test launch of Prithvi-II ballistic missile
icon-arrow-left
I like to know the director's world, says filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra
Business Standard

All Indians must make efforts to make India top most country by 2047: Shah

Shah said the nation has had many achievements in the 75 years since independence and it has successfully placed itself amongst the top nations

Topics
Amit Shah

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah gestures as he speaks during a meeting with probationers of the 2018 batch of Indian Police Service (IPS) at Maharashtra Sadan, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI Photo)

All Indians should make efforts to make India the top most country in the world when it reaches 100th year of its independence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

After inaugurating a light-and-sound show, Jai Hind, at the Red Fort, Shah said during the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Prime Minister Narendra Modi had envisioned it as a national, multi-purpose celebrations.

Shah said the nation has had many achievements in the 75 years since independence and it has successfully placed itself amongst the top nations.

The next 25 years is a period for collective efforts of 130 crore people of India and to see India at the top of the world and the prime minister has called this period as 'Amrit Kaal', he said.

Appreciating the efforts to showcase India's glorious history through the light-and-sound show, the home minister said the country was a seat of learning since ancient time and referred to educational centres such as Taxila and Nalanda.

Shah also said that during the eight years of the Narendra Modi government, the country has witnessed all-round development and the journey of progress will continue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amit Shah

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 21:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.