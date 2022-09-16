All obsolete laws will be abolished soon in Haryana: Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday said that 20 of the 56 obsolete identified in the state have been repealed and asked the officials to work on scrapping of the remaining others.

Kaushal was presiding over a meeting regarding the repeal of obsolete and acts, according to an official statement.

The repealing of these was done following the recommendations of State Review Committee.

The committee was constituted under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd) Iqbal Singh, Commissioner of Gurdwara Commission, on the direction of the state chief minister.

It took the decision to scrap these laws in consultation with the second Law Commission, the statement said.

Kaushal said the review committee had recommended repealing of 56 obsolete laws and to amend six other laws and Acts.

