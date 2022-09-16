JUST IN
Business Standard

Govt clears 23 strategic projects under National Technical Textiles Mission

The minister emphasised on the importance of contributions of technology and segment experts, scientists and academicians to India's technical textiles future growth

Topics
Textiles Industries | Piyush Goyal | textile ministry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Piyush Goyal insisted members water down the WTO’s subsidy rules for government-backed food-purchasing programs aimed at feeding poor citizens. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Piyush Goyal (Photo: Bloomberg)

The Centre has cleared 23 strategic research projects of around Rs 60 crore in the areas of specialty fibres, sustainable textiles, geotextiles, mobiltech and sports textiles under its flagship programme National Technical Textiles Mission.

The projects were approved under the chairmanship of Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on September 14, an official statement said on Friday.

"Among these 23 research projects, 12 projects of Speciality Fibres having application areas in agriculture, smart textiles, healthcare, strategic application and protective gears were cleared.

"Four projects from sustainable textiles having application area in agriculture and healthcare sector were cleared. Also, five projects from geotextile, 1 from mobiltech and 1 from sportech were cleared," the Textile Ministry stated.

While addressing the esteemed group of Scientists and Technical Technologists, Goyal said, "Industry and Academia connect is essential for the growth of research and development in the application areas of Technical Textiles in India. Building convergence with Academicians, Scientists and Researchers is the need of the hour.

The minister emphasised on the importance of contributions of technology and segment experts, scientists and academicians to India's technical textiles future growth.

Goyal highlighted that the technological gap in the country needs to be addressed in the field of technical textiles.

Identification of the area of research in technical textiles with industry interaction and promotional activities like conferences, exhibition, and buyer-seller meet to promote the use of Technical Textile in the country and to increase the exports to be the key focus areas, he shared.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 17:43 IST

