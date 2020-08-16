JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Q&A

India's Covid-19 fatality rate declines to 1.93%, recovery rate nears 72%
Business Standard

All retail outlets on metro premises say they can't pay us: Delhi Metro MD

In a Q&A, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation managing director Mangu Singh discusses the financial and operational challenges Delhi's transport lifeline faces, and the future of mass rapid transport systems

Topics
Delhi Metro | DMRC | Coronavirus

Jyoti Mukul & Megha Manchanda  |  New Delhi 

Almost five months of complete shutdown of metro services across the country has created an unprecedented disruption of business for their operators. In an interview with Jyoti Mukul and Megha Manchanda, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation managing director Mangu Singh discusses the financial and operational challenges for Delhi's transport lifeline and the future of mass rapid transport systems.

Edited Excerpts: Delhi Metro is the lifeline for people in Delhi and NCR. Do you see the delay in resuming services taking away people from metro services? Will the the gains of wooing people ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, August 16 2020. 17:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU