All states should enact Uniform Civil Code like Uttarakhand will: Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said all states should enact a Uniform Civil Code like Uttarakhand is going to.
Addressing an event in Udham Singh Nagar district, Dhami said that a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of retired justice Ranjan Prakash Desai to implement a Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, after interacting with all stakeholders and the public.
He said a Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in the state soon. "We expected all states to implement such a law in their own right," Dhami added.
He further said he has got the support of the people of the state to implement the Uniform Civil Code.
