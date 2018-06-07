All stone-pelting cases against children in J-K to be withdrawn: Rajnath

on Thursday announced that all stone pelting cases against children in will be withdrawn.

Speaking at the Sports Conclave here, Rajnath said, "When I was in Delhi, I met Afshan Ashiq (Kashmiri Footballer) and she told me that she had been a part of stone pelting incidents earlier, but ever since she got into sports, her life was turned around. Sports can bring a change in your lives. Children can be misguided easily but we know the truth that is why we have withdrawn all stone pelting cases against them."

Mehbooba Mufti, while lauding the Central Governments' efforts for promoting Sports in the state, said that the children of the state deserved to live in a positive atmosphere sans all the terror and violence.

"Children from should also be given atmosphere and opportunity to develop like that of the other parts of the country, so that stone pelting, bombing and gunning stop and these children get a chance to grow," Mufti said.

Rajnath attended this conclave as part of his two-day official visit to the state.

Singh is being accompanied by Union Home Secretary, Rajiv Gauba, Joint Secretary Jammu and Kashmir, Gyanesh Kumar and for Prime Minister's Office,

The Rajnath-led delegation will also be inspecting security arrangements in lieu of the Amarnath Yatra.