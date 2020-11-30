Allahabad University names Sangeeta Shrivastava as its first-ever woman VC

-
ALSO READ
Final semester UG, PG exams held in digital mode in West Bengal varsities
DU VC Yogesh Tyagi suspended by President over 'dereliction of duty'
Bengal state varsities doubtful about completing UG curriculum in 9 months
Union Education Ministry releases Rs 206 cr to develop Puducherry varsity
Allahabad University to conduct final year/semester exams in digital mode
-
Professor Sangeeta Shrivastava has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Allahabad, becoming the first-ever woman to hold the postition in the institution.
She is the third permanent Vice Chancellor of university.
Srivastava joined the Home Science Department at the university in 1989 as a lecturer.
At that time, Home Science was a part of the Department of Biochemistry.
Due to her efforts, the Home Science Department got a new building in the year 2002 and she took over as its head.
--IANS
amita/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU