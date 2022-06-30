Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair taken to Bengaluru for probe

Sleuths of Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police has brought Mohammed Zubair, fact-checking website Alt News's co-founder to Bengaluru on Thursday for further investigation.

Zubair has been arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by a tweet from 2018. According to sources, Zubair will be taken to his residence in Frazer town locality of Bengaluru.

The investigators are likely to seize his laptop and other electronic devices from his house for further investigation.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah slammed the authorities for the arrest of Zubair. "It is a desperate attempt to sabotage freedom of expression. All lovers of democracy should unite to fight the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is all set to implement undeclared emergency in the country," he stated.

