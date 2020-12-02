Amarinder to meet Shah ahead of talks between Centre, farmers on Thursday

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet Home Minister at his residence on Thursday, ahead of the crucial fourth round of talks between the Centre and farmer leaders over their agitation.

Sources said that Singh will hold deliberations with Shah on Thursday morning in an effort to work out an amicable solution to the deadlock.

The farmers are demanding that the government withdraw the new farm laws if it wants them to end their stir.

Agitating farmers have been sitting on highways around Delhi for seven days and have stalled traffic.

The farmer leaders and the central government are set to hold another round of discussions on Thursday after a meeting on Tuesday was inconclusive.

