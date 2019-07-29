JUST IN
Amarnath Yatra 2019: The pilgrimage and communal harmony in pictures

India is hailing Amarnath Yatra to a holy cave high in the snow-capped mountains of contested Kashmir as an example of communal harmony

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Indian policemen stand guard at a base camp for a Hindu pilgrimage to the holy cave of Amarnath

1 / 6
Photo- Reuters

 

A Kashmiri Muslim man cuts snow to make way for Hindu pilgrims to trek to reach the cave shrine

2 / 6
Photo- Reuters

 

Hindu pilgrims leave the holy cave of Lord Shiva after worshipping in Amarnath, southeast of Srinagar

3 / 6
Photo- Reuters

 

They worship an ice stalagmite that Hindus believe to be the symbol of Lord Shiva, near Pahalgam in the Kashmir region

4 / 6
Photo- Reuters

 

Hindu pilgrims make calls at a stall run by a Kashmiri Muslim before their journey towards the holy cave of Amarnath

5 / 6
Photo- Reuters

 

Goats are pictured next to a sign painted on a rock along a route of the on-going Hindu pilgrimage to the holy cave of Amarnath

6 / 6
Photo- Reuters

 


