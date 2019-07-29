Amarnath Yatra 2019: The pilgrimage and communal harmony in pictures

Indian policemen stand guard at a base camp for a Hindu pilgrimage to the holy cave of Amarnath

A Kashmiri Muslim man cuts snow to make way for Hindu pilgrims to trek to reach the cave shrine

Hindu pilgrims leave the holy cave of Lord Shiva after worshipping in Amarnath, southeast of Srinagar

They worship an ice stalagmite that Hindus believe to be the symbol of Lord Shiva, near Pahalgam in the Kashmir region

Hindu pilgrims make calls at a stall run by a Kashmiri Muslim before their journey towards the holy cave of Amarnath

Goats are pictured next to a sign painted on a rock along a route of the on-going Hindu pilgrimage to the holy cave of Amarnath