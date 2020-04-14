Ambedkar Jayanti: President, PM pay tributes on 129th birth anniversary

On the 129th birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, a founding father of the Republic of India, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister paid tributes to the Dalit icon and architect of the Indian Constitution. President Kovind said that Ambedkar strived for a society based on justice and equity. "Tributes to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Our nation's icon and Chief Architect of the Constitution, he strived for a society based on justice and equity. Let us all take inspiration from his vision and values, and resolve to imbibe his ideals in our lives," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi shared a video on Twitter saying, "A humble tribute to Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary from all the countrymen." In the video, the PM can be seen unveiling a statue of Dr. Ambedkar.

"Babasaheb advocated humanity, banished any inhumane thing. After independence, he gave a new policy and vision to India. He used to raise issues related to equal rights and opportunities for all. He is our inspiration," he said in the video. BSP leader Mayawati paid tributes to the reformer saying, "On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, I pay respects to him on behalf of the party and crores of his followers. He spent his life ensuring that Dalits, Adivasis and other marginalised communities live with dignity. BSP was established today in 1984 to fulfil his dreams." Cricketer wrote, "Humble tributes to the architect of Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. May his ideals continue to inspire."

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath paid floral tribute to the reformer saying, "Babasaheb raised voice for Dalits and the underprivileged. It is the result of his efforts that voices were raised against social inequality not only in India but also in other countries. I pay my tributes to him on his birth anniversary."

Whereas paid homage by quoting the Constitution on India. He wrote, "Inshallah, we’ll always fight for Babasaheb’s dream of an India that protects LIBERTY, respects EQUALITY, promotes FRATERNITY & honours Justice."

My tributes to the great social reformer & chief architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji on his Jayanti. डॉ. बाबासाहेब अम्बेडकर जी की जयंती पर सादर नमन।#IAmAmbedkar pic.twitter.com/zKTmmFx690 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2020 Dr Ambedkar, commonly known as Babasaheb, dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of untouchables, women and labourers. Born into a poor Dalit family on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar became independent India's first law minister, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a founding father of the Republic of India. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to the leader on twitter.Dr Ambedkar, commonly known as Babasaheb, dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of untouchables, women and labourers. Born into a poor Dalit family on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar became independent India's first law minister, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a founding father of the Republic of India.

He also campaigned against the social discrimination of Dalits and inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in 1956. Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990.