Sleep disturbance linked with higher risk of dementia, says study
Amit Shah hails 'Naatu Naatu', 'The Elephant Whisperers' winning Oscar

Amit Shah hailed Telugu film RRR's song "Naatu Naatu" and Tamil documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" winning the prestigious Oscar awards, saying it was a landmark day for Indian cinema

Topics
Amit Shah | Oscar Awards

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Photo: Twitter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed Telugu film RRR's song "Naatu Naatu" and Tamil documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" winning the prestigious Oscar awards, saying it was a landmark day for Indian cinema.

While "Naatu Naatu", the chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu period action film "RRR", became the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the "Best Original Song" category, "The Elephant Whisperers" created history at the awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the "Documentary Short Subject" category.

"A landmark day for Indian cinema, as the 'Naatu Naatu' song creates history by winning the Oscar Award. The song was on the lips of Indians as well as music lovers across the globe. Congratulations to Team RRR @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan," Shah said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the home minister said, "Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum and @guneetm on their Oscar win for the short film 'The Elephant Whisperers'. The film brings to the forefront India's efforts to save elephants. The award underlines the potential of the Indian film industry and will inspire young filmmakers.

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 16:46 IST

