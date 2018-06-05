Amit Shah meets ex-CJI Lahoti, Ramdev to seek support for 2019 polls

BJP president on Monday met former Chief Justice of India R C Lahoti and Yoga guru Ramdev, who is associated with the Patanjali group of companies, as part of his party's "contact for support" campaign and shared the Modi government's achievements with them.

"As a part of "Sampark For Samarthan" initiative met former Honorable Chief Justice of India Shri R C Lahoti ji at his residence and brief him on the historic steps and achievements of PM @narendramodi's government in last 4 years," Shah tweeted after meeting Lahoti.





As a part of "Sampark For Samarthan" initiative met former Honorable Chief Justice of India Shri R C Lahoti ji at his residence and brief him on the historic steps and achievements of PM @narendramodi's government in last 4 years. pic.twitter.com/vC396QpAfq — (@AmitShah) June 4, 2018

Earlier in the day, Shah had met as part of the campaign.

"I met yoga guru Swami as part of 'Sampark for Samarthan' programme and informed him about the Narendra Modi-led government's achievements and public welfare policies in its four years of rule," Shah said in another tweet.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President during his 'Sampark for Samarthan' campaign to generate awareness about the NDA government's achievements, at yoga guru Baba Ramdev's farmhouse, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Following its government's fourth anniversary on May 26, the BJP launched a mega public drive -- 'sampark for samarthan', announcing that its 4,000 functionaries will contact one lakh people, who are well-known names in their fields, to spread the word about its works in its tenure.

Shah will himself contact 50 people, the party had said.

Launching the exercise, he had met former Army chief and Subhash Kashyap on May 29. He also met cricket legend later.

BJP President Amit Shah meets yoga guru during his 'Sampark for Samarthan' campaign to generate awareness about the NDA government's achievements, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Shah had earlier said that the campaign was aimed at informing people about various government initiatives, which have resulted in lifting people's living standards as a lot of work had been done to remove the problems people faced in villages and to help the poor live a better life.