Aircel-Maxis case: ED can't arrest P Chidambaram until July 10, says court

A special court in New Delhi on Tuesday extended the interim protection to former Union minister from arrest until July 10 in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

Special Judge announced the order and directed him to join the investigation whenever required.

The (ED) sought more time to file a response on Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea.



On May 30, the court had granted interim protection to Chidambaram from arrest until June 5.

Earlier, the court had granted interim protection to Karti Chidambaram from arrest until July 10 in the same case.



The Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED are investigating how Karti Chidambaram allegedly managed to get a clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in the Aircel-Maxis deal when his father was the finance minister in 2006.