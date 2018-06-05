Aircel-Maxis case: ED can't arrest P Chidambaram until July 10, says court

-
ALSO READ
ED has 'no jurisdiction' to conduct such searches under PMLA: P Chidambaram
Aircel- Maxis case: ED raids Karti Chidambaram's premises in Delhi, Chennai
INX Media case: Karti Chidambaram's CBI custody extended by 3 days
Karti Chidambaram claims inhuman CBI treatment, is spared ED arrest
INX media case: Delhi court reverses order on Karti Chidambaram's bail plea
-
A special court in New Delhi on Tuesday extended the interim protection to former Union minister P Chidambaram from arrest until July 10 in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.
Special Judge O P Saini announced the order and directed him to join the investigation whenever required.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought more time to file a response on Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea.
On May 30, the court had granted interim protection to Chidambaram from arrest until June 5.
Earlier, the court had granted interim protection to Karti Chidambaram from arrest until July 10 in the same case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED are investigating how Karti Chidambaram allegedly managed to get a clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in the Aircel-Maxis deal when his father P Chidambaram was the finance minister in 2006.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU