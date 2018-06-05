Aircel-Maxis case: ED can't arrest P Chidambaram until July 10, says court

JUST IN
India needs fair and unbiased policing; it remains a distant dream
Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram (Right). File photo 

A special court in New Delhi on Tuesday extended the interim protection to former Union minister P Chidambaram from arrest until July 10 in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.   

Special Judge O P Saini announced the order and directed him to join the investigation whenever required. 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought more time to file a response on Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea. 
 

On May 30, the court had granted interim protection to Chidambaram from arrest until June 5. 

Earlier, the court had granted interim protection to Karti Chidambaram from arrest until July 10 in the same case. 
 

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED are investigating how Karti Chidambaram allegedly managed to get a clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in the Aircel-Maxis deal when his father P Chidambaram was the finance minister in 2006.   
First Published: Tue, June 05 2018. 10:55 IST

