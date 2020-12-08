Amit Shah meets protesting farmers ahead of fresh round of talks

Home Minister on Tuesday held a meeting with agitating farmers to break the deadlock over the three farm laws on a day when the growers had called for a nationwide strike supported by political parties.

Sources said the meeting, which came a day ahead of the sixth round of negotiations with the farmers could break the stalled negotiations, if the farmer leaders agreed to the Centre’s proposed compromise formula.

News agency PTI reported quoting unnamed sources that 13 farmer leaders were called for the meeting, which began after 8 pm.

The farmer leaders included eight from Punjab and five from various nationwide organizations.

Sources said the participating leaders included Hannan Mollah of the All India Kisan Sabha and Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU).

Some farmer leaders said they first expected the meeting to take place at Shah's residence here, but the venue was shifted to the Pusa area.

The meeting assumes significance as farmer leaders have been firm on their demand for the repeal of three new farm laws enacted in September, which they claim will benefit corporates and end the mandi system and the minimum support price (MSP) regime.





"We will demand just a 'yes' or a 'no' from Home Minister Amit Shah," farmer leader Rudra Singh Mansa told reporters earlier in the day at the Singhu border where thousands of farmers have been protesting for the last 12 days.

A 'Bharat Bandh' observed by farmers to press their demand affected life in some states on Tuesday.

The Central government had earlier indicated that it was willing to consider changes in some provisions of the three acts which could include having the option of approaching the civil courts in case of dispute in the contract act and trade act and some sort of level playing field in terms of taxes for done inside and outside the mandis.

However, sources said the tax proposals could move forward only if states agree to bring down their levies within mandi trade to reasonable levels as APMCs fall within their domain.

The government some say could again assure the farmers that MSP will be maintained, but incorporating it in the acts is clearly out of question.