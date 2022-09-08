Amit Shah's security breached in Mumbai; accused arrested, sent to custody

-
-
A breach in the security of Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to Mumbai has come to light. According to a report by NDTV, a man pretending to be an official of the home ministry hovered around Amit Shah. Later, the person was arrested.
The man arrested by the police has been identified as Hemant Pawar and he allegedly pretended to be an aide of an Andhra Pradesh MP. It is being alleged that this person roamed around the home minister for hours wearing a home ministry ID-card.
Later, a home ministry official got suspicious and informed the Mumbai Police. Pawar was then arrested and questioned. He has been sent to police custody for five days.
The security breach for Home Minister in Maharashtra was witnessed during his first visit as the police verified later that the accused name was not mentioned in Shah's list of security.
According to the police, the accused was also seen outside the residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis by impersonating himself as a member of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as he also carried its ribbon tag.
Shah visited Mumbai on Monday for the first time after Eknath Shinde became Maharashtra Chief Minister on July 30 following a split in the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
First Published: Thu, September 08 2022. 10:25 IST