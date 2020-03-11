Amit Shah says Delhi riots controlled within 36 hrs, defends police

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday praised Delhi Police for "controlling the riots withing 36 hours and not allowing the situation to worsen further in the capital".

"Questions have been asked about what the Delhi Police was doing. Police were on the ground then, police will also probe and submit a report in coming days.

I would like to praise the Delhi police for not allowing the riots to spread to other areas," he said in his reply to the discussion on Delhi riots in Lok Sabha.

The home minister claimed that more than 300 people from Uttar Pradesh came to Delhi to incite violence and 2,647 people have been arrested or detained so far in the case. "Over 700 FIRs have been registered so far. Analysis of CCTV footage is on," he said.

More than 40 people died in the riots that began over a new citizenship law which makes it easier for non-Muslims from some neighbouring Muslim-dominated countries to gain Indian citizenship. Key takeaways from Amit Shah's speech