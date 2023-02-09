JUST IN
Is there pressure on NSE, SEBI to go 'easy' on Adani Group, asks Congress
First G20 meeting of environment, climate groups starts in Bengaluru
NSA Doval meets President Putin in Moscow to discuss strategic partnership
Jyotiraditya Scindia says 14-16 cheetahs to be translocated to India
People should respond positively to mark Feb 14 as 'Cow Hug Day': Minister
Opposition attacks PM for 'not giving answers' on Adani rout issue
India has emerged as strong nation, can face any challenge: Rajnath Singh
Affordable housing demand to remain low as home loan rates rise: Experts
Country needs a strict federal law for online gaming: IT Minister Vaishnaw
ED has done what voters couldn't; united the Opposition, says PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Guj HC reserves order on whether PM Modi's degree certificate can be shared
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Amit Shah to review passing-out parade of IPS probationers on February 11

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would review and be the chief guest at the passing-out parade of IPS probationers here on February 11

Topics
Amit Shah | IPS

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Amit Shah, Home Minister
Photo: Twitter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would review and be the chief guest at the passing-out parade of IPS probationers here on February 11.

To be held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), the parade of the 74 regular recruits of the Indian Police Service (IPS), said an official release.

A total 195 officer-trainees, including 29 officer trainees from foreign countries, is taking part in the Dikshant Parade, said SVPNPA director A S Rajan.

Among the foreigners, six are from Bhutan, eight from Maldives, five from Nepal and 10 from Mauritius.

Complimenting the officer-trainees for completion of training, the SVPNPA director said the entire 105-week training involved 15 weeks of foundation course and 50-week basic course (phase-1).This was followed by a 30-week district practical training and a 10-week basic course (phase-2).

He said the course module was prepared according to the current job requirements of the police officers in India.

Attitude training was given to enable the officer-trainees to develop a sympathetic and victim-centric approach, he said.

He said the indoor and outdoor exposures covered criminal procedure code, Indian penal code and special laws, forensics, information and communication technology, human rights, yoga and unarmed combat.

He said there are 37 lady officers and they would be participating in the parade to be commanded by Shahansha K S of Kerala cadre.

For the first time, the officer-trainees would receive post-graduation degree, he said. Officer-trainees from foreign countries would receive diploma certificates after training, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amit Shah

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 19:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.