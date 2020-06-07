An architect couple lends support to Mangalore's crumbling sunset industry

As time takes its toll, the centre of a bustling city surreptitiously turns into a ghost town, rich palaces resemble decrepit relics and images etched into the citizenry’s consciousness disappear into oblivion. This is the predicament of Mangalore’s terracotta tile-manufacturing industry, a nagging reminder of the city’s lost glory and pride.

Terracotta production was started in India’s Malabar coast by the German missionaries in 1865. As the tile industry remained rooted in tradition, with stubborn resistance to change, over the time, it couldn’t match ...