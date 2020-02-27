Anand Mahindra clip of lad doing Bhangra dance for Melania Trump goes viral

Mahindra Group chairman took to Twitter to share a video of a young boy doing the Bhangra, a traditional Punjabi dance, during First Lady Melania Trump's visit to a Delhi government school. The clip, shared on February 26, soon wnt viral on the internet.

"In a world burdened by natural calamities, trade battles, social upheavals and pandemics, this viral clip showing a child’s unrestrained enthusiasm is a breath of fresh air," tweeted the business tycoon to his 7.4 million followers.

The dance video cheered the 64-year-old businessman, who gleefully wrote "Balle balle", a phrase used in many Punjabi songs to depict happiness.

Melania Trump, who was witnessing the folk dance performance by students at the school, is seen smiling and clapping her hands in the video as the young schoolboy stood on his feet to give an impromptu dance performance alongside the participants. The First Lady took part in the 'Happiness Curriculum', an Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government’s flagship scheme launched in 2018.

The boy has been identified as Gaganjit of Sarvodaya Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura.

Twitterati flooded the social media platform with reactions such as: There is a kid in every person .

It is just that we restrict to open our wings and celebrate Life

One tweeted: He's just wow.... i have watched this video in loop... Such a blessing that one can have a childhood like this. After years when he watch himself like this in video .it will be a good feeling for him! Mesmerised wrote: "He didn’t give a hoot about the celebrity in front and the nervous secret service agent behind! Balle balle!

US President and First Lady were on a two-day visit to India, on Feb 24 and 25, to discuss defence ties among other issues with Prime Minister