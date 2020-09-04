Andaman coronavirus update: 37 new cases push tally to 3,223; toll at 48

The COVID-19 caseload of



rose to 3,223 on Friday as 37 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Union territory's death toll to 48, a health official said.

Three new patients have travel history, while 34 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active COVID-19 cases in the archipelago to 352, while the number of recoveries rose to 2,823 as 65 more people were cured of the disease, the official said.

The administration has so far sent 37,075 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 36,811 reports have been received and 264 are awaited, he added.

Meanwhile, the administration lifted the weekend lockdown imposed in the archipelago after the pronouncement of the Centre's Unlock-4 guidelines, a statement issued by South Andaman Deputy Commissioner Suneel Anchipaka said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)