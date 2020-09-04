JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Tripura reports 524 new coronavirus cases, state tally reaches 13,836
Business Standard

Andaman coronavirus update: 37 new cases push tally to 3,223; toll at 48

The administration has so far sent 37,075 samples for Covid-19 tests, of which 36,811 reports have been received and 264 are awaited

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Press Trust of India  |  Port Blair 

Photo: Shutterstock
Three new patients have travel history, while 34 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said. Photo: Shutterstock

The COVID-19 caseload of

Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,223 on Friday as 37 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Union territory's coronavirus death toll to 48, a health official said.

Three new patients have travel history, while 34 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active COVID-19 cases in the archipelago to 352, while the number of recoveries rose to 2,823 as 65 more people were cured of the disease, the official said.

The administration has so far sent 37,075 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 36,811 reports have been received and 264 are awaited, he added.

Meanwhile, the administration lifted the weekend lockdown imposed in the archipelago after the pronouncement of the Centre's Unlock-4 guidelines, a statement issued by South Andaman Deputy Commissioner Suneel Anchipaka said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 17:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU