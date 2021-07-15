Andhra govt allots land to OP Jindal's Rs 7,500-crore steel plant

-
-
: The Andhra Pradesh government
on Thursday issued orders allotting 860 acres of land to Jindal Steel & Power Limited for setting up a 2.25- million tonne per annum integrated steel plant at an investment of Rs 7,500 crore.
According to the GO, the proposed plant at Thamminapatnam inSPSR Nellore district, is expected to create employment to 2,500 people directly and 15,000 indirectly.
The government, after careful examination of the matter, hereby accord permission to APIIC for allotment of land to an extent of 860 acres at Thamminapatnam and Momidi Village of Chilakur Mandal of SPSR Nellore District to Jindal Steel Andhra Limited, as per the rates fixed by APIIC for establishing an integrated steel plant with a condition that R&R charges, if any, shall be borne by Jindal Steel Andhra Limited as agreed by them, the GO said.
The OP Jindal Group has a dominant presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors with a total steel production of 11.6 MTPA and has expertise in running integrated steel plants in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand.
