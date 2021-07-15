Puducherry govt imposes 20% special excise duty on liquor products

Faced with serious shortfall



in excise revenue,the territorial government has imposed a 20 percent special on maximum retail price uniformly on all brands of products in the Union Territory.

Deputy Excise Commissioner T Sudhakar, who issued the notification imposing the new duty with immediate effect Thursday told PTI that the new duty would enable government to mop up around Rs 250 crores annually.

He said that the decision to levy the special was to ensure revenue flow to the government.

Excise revenue is a major source of revenue to government.

