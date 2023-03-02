JUST IN
Andhra Pradesh CM banks on 'silent revolution' to attract investors
Farmers crowd swell at 'seed counter' on first day of Pusa agri-mela
Health Min discusses leveraging Pandemic Fund for Global South under G20
G20 meet: EAM Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Nitish expresses concern over attacks on Bihar labourers in Tamil Nadu
Delhi HC seeks ED stand on plea by Sukesh against money laundering charges
SC order on Hindenburg issue: Truth will prevail, says Gautam Adani
CEC, ECs to be appointed by Prez on advice of PM, Opposition leader, CJI
Adani-Hindenburg row: SC forms 5-member committee headed by former judge
G20 foreign ministers' meet: Jaishankar stresses need to find common ground
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News Â» National
Farmers crowd swell at 'seed counter' on first day of Pusa agri-mela
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Andhra Pradesh CM banks on 'silent revolution' to attract investors

Over 8,000 delegates from across world expected to participate in investor summit that begins today

Topics
Y S Jaganmohan Reddy | Andhra Pradesh | Global Investors Summit

Shine Jacob  |  Vijayawada 

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

The only book on the table in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s office was A Silent Revolution: The Journey of the Srinivasan Services Trust by Snigdha Parupudi.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 18:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.