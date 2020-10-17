Andhra Pradesh coronavirus update: Active Covid cases plummet below 40,000

Active Covid cases in have plummeted below the 40,000 mark to reach 38,979 on Friday.

As many as 5,010 more patients have recovered from the virus to power the decline, propelling the total number of recoveries to 7.3 lakh.

On Friday, the state witnessed 3,967 more Covid positive cases, raising the state's tally to 7.7 lakh.

In the past 24 hours, West Godavari district accounted for 627 new infections, followed by East Godavari (608), Chittoor (510), Krishna (456), Prakasam (355), Guntur (246) and Anantapur (233).

Among other places, Nellore (220), Kadapa (212), Visakhapatnam (206), Srikakulam (108), Kurnool (100) and Vizianagaram (86).

With the addition of new infections, West Godavari tally rose to 78,072 and Kurnool 58,636 while East Godavari continues to shoulder the highest tally of 1.09 lakh.

Meanwhile, Covid deaths on Friday declined to just 25, one of the lowest daily tolls, even as the statewide toll rose to 6,382.

Chittoor, district with the highest number of Covid deaths saw its tally rise to 732.

The state's positivity rate is at 11.2 per cent at present.

tested 74,337 samples on Wednesday. In total, the state has tested 69.2 lakh samples for Covid until now.

