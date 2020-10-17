Assam coronavirus update: State reports more 10 Covid deaths, 767 new cases

Assam's COVID-19 death toll



increased to 853 with 10 more people succumbing to the disease on Friday, while 767 new cases took the tally to 1,99,749, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Of the 10 fresh fatalities, three were reported from Kamrup Metro, two from Chirang and one each from Charaideo, Tinsukia, Barpeta, Cachar and Sonitpur.

"Very sad and anguished to inform that ten more COVID positive patients have succumbed to the disease......May God provide the bereaved families the strength to bear the pain," Sarma said.

The current death rate in the state is 0.42 per cent.

The new cases were detected out 34,714 tests conducted during the day and the state so far tested 42,85,748 samples for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 931 recovered patients were released from various hospitals and covid care centres on Friday, taking the total number of discharged people to 1,70,263. The recovery rate is 85.23 per cent.

The state now has 28,630 active cases, the minister said.

