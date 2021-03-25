Andhra to intensify Covid-19 vaccination drive in urban areas from March 29

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Iran's vaccination drive mired in geopolitics
Coronavirus vaccines administered at 89 hospitals in Gurugram rapid phase
A year into pandemic: From Delhi's first Covid case to 24x7 vaccination
Covid vaccination drive: India well prepared to store, distribute vaccines
As India gears up for vaccination, where is the coronavirus headed?
-
Taking stock of the COVID-19 vaccination drive preparedness, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed the health officials to intensify the COVID-19 vaccination drive in urban areas from March 28.
During a review meeting on vaccination drive, the officials briefed the Chief Minister that the vaccination drive took place on a pilot basis where close to 2,376 people from four centers of two districts - Solasa and Kaza villages in Guntur and Chillakallu and Chandragudem villages in Krishna were successfully vaccinated.
To overcome the further shortcomings, Reddy had directed to continue the vaccination drive by picking out two villages per Mandal in all the 13 districts and take up the vaccination drive, 4 days a week. Vaccination is being done for those aged above 60 years and persons aged between 45-59 years with co-morbidities at all government and private health facilities.
The Chief Minister instructed the officials to make all the necessary arrangements to expedite the vaccination drive to a population of more than 1 crore, keeping a target of 3 lakh people to be vaccinated per day. Currently, there are a total of 2,567 vaccination centers functional across the state. He also directed the officials that each Mandal should have 2 primary health centres (PHCs), and each PHC should be assigned with 2 doctors. Similarly, each Mandal should have two 104 Mobile medical ambulance vehicle; each ambulance will have one doctor assigned.
The Chief Minister has further enquired on the availability of doctors associated with PHCs and 104 ambulance vehicles.
The officials have also briefed on the requirements for the people taking the vaccination dose. Officials said that there is no requirement for prior registration. "It will be a walk-in registration and vaccination. Medical certification for co-morbidities to be issued on the spot. The vaccination will be done in the presence of a medical officer. One medical officer shall be deployed to the vaccination at village/ward secretariat," they said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU