ANM booked in Aligarh for throwing Covid vaccine filled syringes in dustbin

An ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) of a primary health centre in Aligarh was booked on Sunday for allegedly disposing of 29 syringes filled with COVID vaccine without administrating them to the beneficiaries.
The incident has been reported from Jamalpur Primary Health Centre where ANM Neha Khan allegedly used to insert needles of syringes inside the body of the vaccine recipients but take them out without releasing the vaccine and later drop the vaccine-filled syringes into the dustbin. On investigation, 29 such syringes filled with COVID vaccines were found in the dustbin.
On a complaint of the CMO office, the police has lodged an FIR against ANM Neha Khan and the Medical Officer-in-charge of the primary health center Afreen Zehra.
Vishal Chaudhary, CO Civil Lines said "A complaint was received from the CMO office stating that there were 29 doses of COVID-19 vaccines which were left unused. The vaccination report was also uploaded on the portal without administrating the beneficiaries. A case has been filed against ANM Neha Khan and Afreen Zehra under various sections of IPC," Vishal Chaudhary, CO Civil Lines told ANI.
An FIR has been lodged under Section 203/176/465/427/120 B 3/4 of IPC at Civil Lines police station of Aligarh and investigation is underway.
