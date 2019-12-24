Citizenship law protests live: March in Delhi, more states say no to NRC
At least 24 people have died across India in protests that broke out when Parliament passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 11.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Protesters in Delhi plan to march against the new citizenship law on Tuesday a day after the BJP government in Jharkhand lost power in state elections and deepened Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political troubles.
Yogendra Yadav, president of Swaraj India political party, said on Twitter he and his supporters will march in central Delhi to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that bars undocumented Muslims from the neighboring countries of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh from seeking citizenship while allowing people of other faiths to do so.
At least 24 people have died across India in protests that broke out when Parliament passed the law on December 11. The protests first erupted in Assam where there are fears of an influx of migrants from neighboring Bangladesh. Since then the protests have swept across the country with thousands decrying the new law as discriminatory. There are also fears that when joined with a National Citizens Registry the government had promised, the citizenship law will be used against India’s Muslim minority, reported Bloomberg.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh