Antibodies from original Covid strain may not help fight variants

-
ALSO READ
Antibody protects against broad range of Covid virus variants: Study
Antibodies from Covid's original strain don't bind to variants: Study
Kerala health system on heightened alert with advent of Nipah amid Covid
Mild coronavirus induces lasting antibody protection, study finds
Two health workers show symptoms of Nipah infection: Kerala Health Minister
-
People infected with the original strain of the coronavirus that caused Covid-19 early in the pandemic produced a consistent antibody response, making two main groups of antibodies to bind to the spike protein on the virus's outer surface. However, those antibodies don't bind well to newer variants, a new study has shown.
The finding, published in the journal Nature Communications, has implications for the ability of new variants to reinfect people who contracted earlier versions of the virus, as well as for the continuing efficacy of vaccines -- that were developed to fight the original strain -- and the design of possible vaccine boosters.
Characterising what kinds of antibodies the body is most likely to make to fight a natural infection is an important roadmap for vaccine design, said researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
"Antibody response is quite relevant to everything from understanding natural infection and how we recover from infection to vaccine design. The body has the capability to produce diverse antibody responses -- it's estimated we could make a trillion different antibodies. So when you see people are making quite similar antibodies to a particular virus, we call it a convergent antibody response," said Nicholas Wu, Professor of biochemistry at the varsity.
"That means we can design vaccines trying to elicit this kind of antibody response, and that is probably going to improve the responsiveness of more individuals to the vaccine," he added.
The researchers searched published papers about Covid-19 patients for data about the sequence of the antibodies they produced. They focused on antibodies against the spike protein, the part of the virus that binds to receptors on human cells to infect them. The spike protein is the target of most vaccines.
They found that many antibody sequences converged into two main groups, indicating a consistent human immune response to the virus, said graduate student Timothy Tan.
The researchers studied the convergent antibodies' ability to bind to several variants and found that they no longer bound to some.
The team noted they would like to conduct similar studies characterising antibody responses to delta and other variants, to see whether they also produce a convergent response and how it differs from the original strain.
--IANS
rvt/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU